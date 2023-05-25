Modi will become PM for 3rd term; Cong will lose present LS tally: Amit Shah

BJP leader says Congress has a “negative attitude” and is “doing politics” by boycotting the inauguration of new Parliament building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 25) claimed that Narendra Modi will become prime minister for the third consecutive term next year and the Opposition Congress will not even be able to secure its present tally in the Lok Sabha.

Shah made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Guwahati after ceremoniously distributing 44,703 appointment letters to successful candidates for Assam government jobs.

“Negative attitude”

The senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress has a “negative attitude” and said it was “doing politics” by deciding to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“Narendra Modi will become the PM again next year with over 300 seats (for the BJP). The Congress has lost the Opposition party status and will not even be able to secure the number of seats it currently has in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

“The Congress has a negative attitude. The PM will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, but the Congress is doing politics by boycotting it, giving an excuse that the President should inaugurate it,” he added.

“Insulting people’s mandate”

He claimed that there have been instances in Congress- and other opposition party-ruled states where the foundation stone of new Assembly buildings were laid by the respective chief ministers and Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi instead of the respective governors.

“The Congress does not allow the PM to speak inside the Parliament. Indian people have given Modi the mandate to speak. Not respecting the PM is like insulting the people’s mandate,” he said.

Shah said the BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in Assam before the 2021 Assembly polls and, within two and a half years, 86,000 jobs have been given and the rest will be given within the next six months.

(With agency inputs)