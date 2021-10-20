PM wants babus to make better use of satellite imagery, data

The Centre aims to appoint more Chief Information Officers and Chief Technology Officers for efficient use of data, better GIS mapping and mentoring start-ups

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Karmayogi mission – an effort to improve work efficiency of civil servants – the Centre has asked different departments to make the most of satellite-based imagery and build up capacity for Geographic Information System (GIS) based planning.

The Karmayogi mission, officially called “National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building” (NPCSCB), aims at transforming human resource management in the country.

The government plans to appoint more Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) for efficient use of data, better GIS mapping for country’s economic benefit and providing a mentoring platform for start-up firms.

All these measures are part of the Modi government’s 60-point action plan for improving governance. The action plan can be broadly classified under three heads: leveraging IT and technology for governance; improving business climate; and upgrading the civil services.

The Centre also aims to digitise all land records in the country by 2023 under the central database called ‘Matribhumi.’ Once implemented, each piece of land will have a Unique ID which will make it easy to track transactions and keep a check on illegal land dealings. The land records will thus be integrated with e-Courts system, thus bringing transparency in title/ possession related issues.

The 60-point action plan includes linking birth certificates to citizenship, drafting a single environment Act that subsumes all other laws in the sector, promoting a ‘family databased design’ and pushing for jobs while negotiating trade pacts.

The government has also set up a review mechanism by which periodical assessment of ministries and departments will be done by nodal officers.

For start-ups, the Centre aims to set up a national mentoring platform – a single point contact for addressing entrepreneurs’ concerns and helping them generate funds as well.

“National mentoring platform for start-ups may be set up. Mentors could be a single point of contact for start-ups and entrepreneurs. They may also support in organising initial funding. There are many technical institutions, which could assist such a platform,” says the document explaining the 60-point action plan.

The culture and tourism ministries have been asked to identify and develop about 200 iconic structures and sites. Besides, the action plan proposed “centres of excellence” in rural areas on public private partnership (PPP) basis.

In September, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved launching of a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or the NPCSCB. Termed as Mission Karmayogi, the scheme aims at bringing post-recruitment reforms in civil services.

The move will help officers and government employees get an opportunity to improve their performance. NPCSCB has been carefully designed to lay the foundations for capacity building for civil servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian Culture and sensibilities and remain connected, with their roots, while they learn from the best institutions and practices across the world.