Modi to hand over indigenously made helicopters, drones to forces at UP event

PM to attend three-day Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv at Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over indigenously developed helicopters, drones and an electronic warfare suite to armed services chiefs during the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The three-day event started on Wednesday and is part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Modi will hand over light combat helicopters designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics, drones built by Indian start-ups, and an electronic warfare suite for ships made by Defence Research and Development Organisation to the services chiefs.

He will lay the foundation stone for a ₹400 crore project at the Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor, to make propulsion systems for anti-tank guided missiles.

Advertisement

Modi will also launch the Alumni Association of National Cadet Corps the national programme of simulation training for NCC cadets.

The PM will then unveil electronic kiosks for the National War Memorial that are powered by augmented reality. This will enable visitors to pay floral homage to soldiers killed in action through the click of a button.