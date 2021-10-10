Modi not a ‘dictator’, but the most democratic leader India has seen: Shah

Opposition leaders have created a wrong perception that Modi takes decisions unilaterally, without consulting anyone, home minister says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a “dictator”, but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Opposition leaders have created a wrong perception that Modi takes decisions unilaterally, without consulting anyone, with the aim to damage his image, Shah said.

Shah’s remarks came during an interview with Sansad TV, on the occasion of Modi completing 20 years in public office on October 7.

“Yes, he takes some risks and insists on discipline, but never imposes his will while taking important decisions related to governance and policy,” the minister said. “Modi believes, and he has said this multiple times, that we have not come to just run a government, but to build India.”

Those who have worked with Modi, including his critics, will agree that the cabinet has never before been run in such a democratic manner, Shah said.

“I have never seen such a good listener as Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, gives importance to the quality of the suggestions, rather than the person who has suggested it, and then takes a decision. The final decision rests with him but, of course, he is the prime minister.”

Several opposition leaders, over the years, have called Modi’s style “dictatorial” over decisions like demonetisation, COVID-19 lockdown, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, farmers’ protests and alleged suppression of free speech, etc.

Shah said the demonetisation, Article 370 and the banning of Triple Talaq were some of the bold decisions of Modi.

The PM has changed the dimensions of politics in the country, and that’s why there are personal attacks on him, Shah said.

“Modi gets stronger every time he is attacked.”

The minister also took a swipe at the Congress, saying some parties consider it their right to rule the country.