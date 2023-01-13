Modi meets leading economists ahead of Union Budget

Economists who attended the meeting made several suggestions to boost the economic growth which is estimated to drop to 7 per cent in the current financial year from 8.7 per cent in 2021-22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 13) met several prominent economists as his government gets ready to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 amid global headwinds emanating from geopolitical tensions.

Economists including Shankar Acharya, Ashok Gulati and Shamika Ravi participated in the meeting which was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery and other officials.

Sitharaman, who is slated to present the Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1, has already held talks with key stakeholders to get their views and suggestions.

During Friday’s meeting, several suggestions were made by economists to boost the economic growth which is estimated to drop to 7 per cent in the current financial year from 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

The economy is facing several challenges, including persistently high inflation, a depreciating rupee, and subdued growth in exports.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine and disruptions in the global supply chains have adversely global economic growth.

