Modi is still PM thanks to media and two businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

Slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Sonia Gandhi Zindabad’ reverberate through the air as thousands of Congress supporters participate in Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally in Delhi

Speaking at the Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally, in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that since the BJP came to power, anger and hatred have increased multifold. Narendra Modi is still the nation’s Prime Minister thanks to the media and two businessmen, he said.

Slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Sonia Gandhi Zindabad’ reverberated through the air on Sunday as thousands of Congress supporters reached the rally ground to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment.

Also read: Congress plans ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, but not without controversies

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told ANI that the rally has no electoral link, and that it is just a message to the Centre as the people of the country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment.

Advertisement

We unite the country: Rahul

“I want to ask you whether price rise, hatred strengthen the country… Narendra Modi and BJP are weakening the country. Congress party unites the country. We erase hatred and when hatred is erased, the country moves faster. This we have done for years. I want to tell Congress karyakarta that you can save the country. Congress ideolog

y can bring the country on the path of progress,” said Rahul at the rally.

“We want to talk about the China attack, unemployment, price rise, but we are stopped. The institutions, whether it is the media, the judiciary, or the Election Commission, are all under pressure so that way has also been stopped. So the only way we have is to go to people. So Congress will start the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I want to thank you for coming so far. This is a fight of ideology and all the Opposition parties will come together to defeat BJP and RSS.”

Explained: A step-by-step explanation of the National Herald case

The Congress leader further said that since the BJP took office, there has been a steady increase in rage and intolerance. “The BJP is giving all the benefits to two people. Narendra Modi did notebandi (demonetisation). Did it help the poor? The three laws were not for farmers but it was for those two corporate houses only. But the farmers came on the road and showed their power to Narendra Modi,” he added.

‘Not afraid of ED’

“I am not feeling good to say this but today the condition is such that even if the country wants, it won’t be able to provide employment. Because these two corporate houses don’t recruit employees. It is small and medium enterprises that give employment and Narendra Modiji has broken their backbone,” said Rahul.

“I am not afraid of your ED,” said Rahul, referring to the Enforcement Directorate questioning of him and Sonia in the National Herald case.

“The ED asked me to sit for 55 hrs… but I am not afraid of your ED. Whether it is 55 hrs or five months or five years.”

Traffic advisory

As reports emerged that Congress workers were detained during a protest march, Delhi police denied it and said no Congress worker has been detained so far.

Also read: Dilli chalo? But where do you protest in the national capital?

The police said adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan. It has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting commuters about road closures on Sunday. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, are participating in the rally.

Many Congress workers, who came to attend the Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally, put up banners demanding Rahul once again lead the party.

“Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president,” said Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August, 2019.