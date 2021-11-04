PM Modi in Jammu to celebrate Diwali with jawans

Celebrating Diwali with soldiers is a tradition the PM has maintained since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained his practice of celebrating Diwali with soldiers on the border and this time it’s no different. Modi reached Rajouri in Jammu on Thursday (November 4) morning to spend time with the jawans in the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

Modi used the occasion to greet all Indians on Diwali. “Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali,” the Prime Minister tweeted. He wished Diwali would bring “happiness, prosperity and good fortune” to all.

Celebrating Diwali with soldiers is a tradition Modi has maintained since 2014 when he first became the PM. The Prime Minister returned to Delhi on Tuesday after a 5-day trip to Rome and UK where he attended the G-20 meeting and COP26 Climate Summit.