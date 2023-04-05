Modi hails achievement by Mission Amrit Sarovar in 11 months

Around 40,000 water bodies have been developed under the Mission in the last 11 months, achieving around 80 per cent of the target under the scheme, says the Rural Development Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 5) hailed the achievement of around 40,000 water bodies having been developed under the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the last 11 months, saying the speed at which work was being done in this direction infuses new energy in the government’s resolutions of Amrit Kaal.

Around 40,000 water bodies have been developed under the Mission in the last 11 months, achieving around 80 per cent of the target under the scheme, according to the Rural Development Ministry.

Target of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023

In a tweet, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Mission Amrit Sarovar was moving towards achieving its goal. “More than 40,000 Amrit Sarovars have been dedicated to the nation. There is a target of constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023,” he said.

Responding to Shekhawat’s tweet, Modi said on Twitter, “Many congratulations! The speed with which Amrit Sarovars are being constructed across the country is infusing new energy in our resolutions of Amrit Kaal.”

Amrit Kaal, which roughly translates to Golden era, refers to the 25-year period from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence.

The Mission launched by Prime Minister Modi on April 24 last year aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Kutch – a great destination for tourism: Modi

Responding to a tweet on a Gujarat tourism promotional video, Modi said, “A lovely thread on Kutch. When the deadly quake struck in 2001, people wrote obituaries of Kutch but there is something remarkable about the people of this district. They rose again and propelled the district to new heights. Today Kutch is a great destination for tourism.”

A lovely thread on Kutch. When the deadly quake struck in 2001, people wrote obituaries of Kutch but there is something remarkable about the people of this district. They rose again and propelled the district to new heights. Today Kutch is a great destination for tourism. https://t.co/8PfHRjyLtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

Ladakh gets GI tag for its wood carving

Hailing the development of Ladakh getting GI tag for its wood carving, Modi said this would make Ladakh’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans.

This will make Ladakh’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans. https://t.co/yxMDAsybkY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

50 small hydel projects to be developed near Arunachal border

Modi also responded to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who said that the Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme is in sync with the vision of the PM that border villages aren’t the last but first to be transformed.

“Mago village in my Mukto assembly constituency is witnessing a new dawn. As many as 50 stand-alone mini and micro hydel projects will be developed near the international border with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, ensuring 24×7 power supply to villagers and border-guarding forces,” Khandu said.

Tagging Khandu’s tweet, Modi said, “A welcome development in the border areas, which will empower those living in border villages.”

A welcome development in the border areas, which will empower those living in border villages. https://t.co/UnVedDb7r8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

City Gas Distribution Network covers 630 districts

Modi also responded to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet on City Gas Distribution Network taking massive strides to offer convenient and affordable fuel.

“From just 66 districts in 2014, CGD network covers 630 districts in 2023; taking the number of domestic PNG connections from merely 25.40 lakhs in 2014 to a whopping 103.93 lakhs now,” Puri said.

Reacting to it, Modi said these were good numbers and he appreciates all those who worked hard over the years to make this coverage happen.

These are good numbers. I appreciate all those who worked hard over the years to make this coverage happen. https://t.co/N95OClJtKY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

AIIMS Mangalagiri crosses 10 lakh outpatient consultations

In another tweet, Modi said AIIMS Mangalagiri crossing 10 lakh outpatient consultations was a good achievement by the institution.

“In one of the recent Mann Ki Baat programmes, I had discussed this issue including interaction with a doctor and someone who has benefitted from tele-consultations,” the prime minister said.

Modi also responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet on Madhavpur Mela.

“Great cultural synergy between Gujarat and the Northeast thanks to the Madhavpur Mela,” Modi said.

Great cultural synergy between Gujarat and the Northeast thanks to the Madhavpur Mela. https://t.co/JYdr9OpAOQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

