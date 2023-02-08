Modi goes ‘green’ by donning a blue jacket; what’s special about it?

Jacket is part of Indian Oil’s Unbottled initiative, a brand for sustainable garments made from recycled polyester; it is made of a material recycled from single-use plastic bottles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8) made a “green” statement in the Parliament by donning a sleeveless jacket made of a material recycled from plastic bottles.

The light blue “sadri” jacket looked like any another jacket, but officials revealed its speciality as the PM sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. The Indian Oil Corporation presented the jacket to him during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday, when he launched the uniforms under the company’s “Unbottled” initiative.

Brand for sustainable garments

In line with his call to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton, officials said.

Each set of Indian Oil customer attendant uniform shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. The PSU is taking this initiative further through “Unbottled,” a brand for sustainable garments launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.

Under this brand, the oil giant targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the army, uniforms and dresses for institutions, and sales to retail customers.

(With agency inputs)