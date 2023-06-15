Modi expresses gratitude after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers

The UN General Assembly has adopted a draft resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall in the UN headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 15) expressed his satisfaction regarding the approval of a resolution proposed by India, which aims to create a memorial wall at the United Nations headquarters in tribute to fallen peacekeepers. He conveyed his gratitude to the countries that supported this initiative.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers on Wednesday (June 14) in the UN General Assembly hall.

The resolution was co-sponsored by nearly 190 UN Member States and was adopted by consensus.

“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

“The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support,” he said.

The resolution welcomed the initiative of Member States to establish at a suitable and prominent place at the United Nations headquarters in New York a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers, giving due consideration to the modalities involved, including the recording of the names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice.

While introducing the resolution, Kamboj said the memorial wall will be a testimony to the importance that the UN bestows on peacekeeping.

The resolution was submitted by 18 countries, including Bangladesh, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda and the US.

