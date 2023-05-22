Modi disrespects propriety, President must inaugurate new Parliament: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that the presidential office has been reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government

The Modi government disrespects propriety by not inviting the President and former president for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday (May 22).

Kharge also alleged that the presidential office has been reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the new Parliament building on May 28.

In a series of tweets, Kharge charged that the Modi government ensured election of the President from the Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral reasons.

While former president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the new parliament foundation laying ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to open the new Parliament building, he said.

President and nation

The President is the highest constitutional authority and alone represents the government, opposition and every citizen alike, he said.

“She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new parliament building by her will symbolise the government’s commitment to democratic values and constitutional propriety,” Kharge said.

“The Modi government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government,” the Congress president tweeted.

Several opposition leaders have said the president should inaugurate the new parliament house building rather than the prime minister.

