Self-reliance in defence sector is critical, says Modi

Prime Minister chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security to review India’s security preparedness amid the conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector.

Modi was speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, convened to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were among those who attended the meeting.

Modi was also briefed on the latest developments and aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.

“He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine,” a government statement said.

At the meeting the PM directed officials to make all possible efforts to bring back the body of an Indian student, Naveen Shekharappa, who died in a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, earlier this month.