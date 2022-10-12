MiG aircraft crashes off Goa coast; pilot ejects out safely

The condition of the pilot is stated to be stable. The Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry to get to the root of the incident

A MiG 29K aircraft of the Indian Navy on Wednesday (October 12) crashed over the sea off Goa’s coast during a routine sortie after developing a technical malfunction while returning to the base.

The pilot, however, safely ejected out of the aircraft and was later recovered during a Search and Rescue Operation, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

The condition of the pilot is stated to be stable. The Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry to get to the root of the incident.

“A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely & has been recovered in a swift SAR ops. Pilot reported to be stable condition BoI ordered to investigate the cause of the incident,” the Navy spokesperson said on Twitter.

Reports said the pilot had immediately established contact with the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) as soon as the plane developed the technical snag.

The naval airbase in Goa sent an Advanced Light Helicopter to rescue the pilot.