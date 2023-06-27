Miffed Pak protests US-India joint statement on cross-border terrorism

The Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad issued a demarche on the US Deputy Chief of Mission with regard to the US–India joint statement on cross-border terrorism, wherein the US and Indian had called on Pakistan to punish the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks

The foreign office in Islamabad on Tuesday (June 27) said in an overnight statement that the US Deputy Chief of Mission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday evening and a demarche was issued to him regarding the US–India joint statement of June 22.

Pakistans concerns and disappointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the joint statement were conveyed to the US side,” the statement said.

In their joint statement following one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks on Thursday (June 22), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had called on Pakistan to punish the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

Later, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the joint session of the US Congress said that there can be “no ifs or buts” in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan. He said that more than two decades after 9/11 and over a decade after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and US was progressing well and that an enabling environment, centred around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidify Pakistan–US ties. Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday (June 23) said that the joint statement issued by India and the US during the state visit of Prime Minister Modi to America has reduced the country to a “promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more”.

Addressing the media in Washington on Monday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We have also been consistent on the importance of Pakistan continuing to take steps to permanently disband all terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their various front organizations.” The US will raise the issue regularly with Pakistani officials, and will continue to work together to counter mutual terrorist threats, as discussed during our March 2023 CT dialogue, Miller said.

Miller was responding to a question on the India–US joint statement issued during the US state visit of Prime Minister Modi.

In the joint statement, both US President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen. The two leaders strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and the use of terrorist proxies, while calling on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks.

