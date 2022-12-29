Microsoft Notepad may get tabs in Windows 11, employee reveals by accident

Microsoft made several upgrades to Notepad and added the tab feature to File Explorer under Windows 11; tab feature for Notepad seems to be under development

Notepad, one of the oldest — and least modified — Windows apps, has got quite a few new features under Windows 11, and it seems to be up for another one. As a senior Microsoft employee accidentally revealed on Twitter, Notepad may get a tabs feature, allowing users to open multiple files together and navigate between them without closing any.

Though the tweet was deleted within moments, The Verge and some others had managed to get a screenshot by then. Amusingly enough, the screenshot the employee shared on Twitter was of a Notepad version with a banner running across the top, warning that the file was “Confidential: Don’t discuss features or take screenshots.” It also showed two tabs opened in the app.

Changes under Windows 11

With the launch of Windows 11 last year, Microsoft brought in several upgrades to Notepad, including dark mode, multiple undo, and a customizable font. The leak indicates that the tabs feature is being developed, and it may roll out to Windows Insiders in 2023. However, there is no guarantee that Microsoft will ever release this tabbed version of Notepad.

Nevertheless, Microsoft seems to have finally woken up to the utility of the tabs feature. It added the feature to File Explorer on Windows 11 earlier this year. In fact, Microsoft reportedly started experimenting with the Notepad and File Explorer tabs feature as far back as in 2017. So hopefully, this new Notepad version will roll out in the coming months.

