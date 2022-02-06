‘Melody Queen of India’ Lata Mangeshkar, 92, passes away

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday (February 6).

The 92-year-old singer tested COVID positive with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

The singer — known as Melody Queen of India — has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Indias highest civilian honour.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.