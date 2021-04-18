Meghan’s wreath and handwritten note draw attention at Prince Phillip’s funeral

Meghan Markle ensured the royal family members, especially the queen, felt her presence at the funeral with her handmade wreath and a handwritten note for the late Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle may not have been present at the funeral of Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was laid to rest on Saturday (April 17) but she made her presence felt through an elaborately crafted handmade wreath and a handwritten note.

While Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex attended the funeral, though he was seated on his own in the pews of St. George’s Chapel due to social distancing norms, Meghan was unable to attend because the doctors had advised her not to travel out of her home in California during her pregnancy.

Prince Phillip funeral was held in the presence of his immediate and limited circle of family members, who strictly followed all UK COVID-19 protocols. This funeral was watched by millions of people on television, which included Meghan as well, said media reports.

Advertisement

Also read: Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey: 5 key points

Quoting a report in Vanity Fair, Indian Express said that Meghan ensured the royal family members, especially the queen, felt her presence with her specially handmade wreath in the Duke of Edinburgh’s name along with a handwritten card for him. She had last seen her grandfather-in-law in 2020, before Prince Harry and she permanently left to live in the US amid a lot of heartburn.

The handmade wreath was designed by Willow Crosley, who is believed to have designed the flower arrangements for one evening function of their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, and for their baby Archie’s christening in 2019. The wreath also included symbolic touches such as Greece’s national flower – the Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the Eryngium (Sea Holly), to represent the Royal Marines and the roses to mark his birth month June. Prince Phillip missed reaching the milestone of turning 100 years by a couple of months.

At the funeral, all eyes were ostensibly on Prince Harry, who had created a massive furore with the explosive interview he had given Oprah Winfrey along with his wife Meghan. However, he was seen chatting with his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. In the interview, Meghan had said that Kate had made her cry before her wedding and Prince Harry had said that their relationship is “space” at the moment. Yet, with the eyes of the world on them, Prince Harry was seen comfortably walking along with them after the funeral ceremony.

Earlier, he had walked alongside his cousin Peter Phillips and brother Prince William in the procession that followed Prince Phillip’s coffin. The Queen was also seated alone at the funeral since she could not mix with any other family member due to COVID restrictions.