Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government

NPP leader Conrad K Sangma said his party had the support of more than 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly

National People’s Party (NPP) president and outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a government in the state.

Sangma, whose party bagged 26 of the 59 constituencies which went to the polls, said he had an “absolute majority with more than 32 MLAs” on his side in the 60-member assembly. He did not give details of the supporting parties.

Addressing reporters before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said: “We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support.”

BJP backs Sangma

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie told PTI that NPP has the support of 34 MLAs with the backing also of the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), independents besides the BJP.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday in the wake of the February 27 elections.

The BJP, HSPDP and PDF won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also won.

The UDP, which was NPPs ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, is the second-largest party in the House with victories in 11 constituencies.

Modi attendance

BJP leader Mawrie said the new government will take oath on March 7 and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each. The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats.

(With agency inputs)