Mayawati targets political parties attending crucial Opposition meeting in Patna

Ahead of the Opposition show of unity in Patna, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday termed the meeting organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as more about shaking hands than joining hearts.

Mayawati has not been invited for the Opposition meeting on Friday, with JDU chief spokesperson KC Tyagi saying, “We have invited those parties that are willing to fight against the BJP in 2024. The BSP says it will not become a part of the alliance, then why should we waste our invitation,” he told PTI.

‘Not serious about objective in UP’



Targeting the parties slated to participate in the meeting, Mayawati said it does not seem from their attitude that they are serious about their objective in Uttar Pradesh. “The 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP are said to be the key to electoral success, but it does not seem from the attitude of the Opposition parties that they are serious and truly concerned about their objective. Without the right priorities, will the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections really bring about the necessary change?” she said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “It is clear from the condition of Bahujans in the country that parties like the BJP and Congress are not capable of implementing the humanistic, egalitarian Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar.”

In such a scenario, she said, the Patna meeting of Opposition leaders by Nitish Kumar on June 23 is more about shaking hands than joining hearts – “Dil miley na miley, haath milatey rahiye”. Keeping in mind the preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections, it would have been better if these parties had tried to instil general confidence in the people with clear intentions. “How long will Muh me Ram bagal me chhuri last?” she asked, using the Hindi phrase that suggests backstabbing.

Top Opposition leaders to attend



Top leaders of Opposition parties will brainstorm at a meeting in Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level Opposition meeting.

It is being hosted by the Bihar Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. From Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be attending the meet.

