Marvel Snap crowned Best Mobile Game at Game Awards-2022

The creators of Marvel Snap, one the most successful deck-building games of 2022, walked away with the Best Mobile Game award at the Game Awards for 2022, leaving contenders like Apex Mobile and Genshin Impact behind.

The card battle game by Second Dinner Studios, released on October 18, 2022 was a fresh entrant in the category this time.

The official website of Marvel Snap defines it as a game that “unleashes the complete Marvel multiverse into a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, strategic card battler.”

A one-of-its kind card game, Marvel Snap allows players to outscore their opponents with card values by winning at least two of the three chambers.

Advertisement

As the game has a huge roster of cards with new ones being added and old ones being remodelled, players have the power to “summon and unleash” over a 1,000 cards at launch, which feature several Marvel heroes and villains.

The game also has breath-taking illustrations done by creative artists.

The game is available in 13 languages across the world and can be downloaded and played on mobile phones besides PC and consoles.