Ex-Punjab FinMin Manpreet Badal joins BJP; ‘clouds have cleared,’ says Cong

The former Congress leader attributed his exit to "factionalism" in the state unit and his disillusionment with the national leadership

Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP on Wednesday (January 18), citing intense factionalism inside the state Congress unit as the reason behind his exit.

In a tart rejoinder, the Congress said that “clouds (badal in Hindi) over the state unit have cleared.”

“How can you work in the Congress which is at war with itself, and is ridden with factionalism? We are in politics to serve the country, not factions,” Badal, who is the cousin of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, said.

His resignation is the third high-profile exit from the party’s state unit after former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former state chief Sunil Jakhar.

The five-time MLA lauded the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India has emerged strong, including diplomatically and economically, under their nearly nine-year rule.

“Prime Minister Modi bent over backwards to appease the farmers of Punjab. Believe me, if the farmers’ agitation didn’t have a Punjab element in it no way the (farm) bills would have been withdrawn,” he said.

Voicing concern over the state of affairs in Punjab, he said the state is “slipping” and the BJP is the only party which can meet the challenges facing it.”

‘Was vilified, accused of fiscal recklessness’

In his resignation letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Badal claimed that far from being acknowledged or appreciated for his efforts to garner funds for the state exchequer, he was “vilified” in the Punjab Congress “for failing to display what can only be described as fiscal recklessness”.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who was present during his joining ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, was effusive in his praise of Badal.

“Badal is erudite, simple and experienced and was also guided by larger national interest during the GST council meeting when he represented Punjab as its finance minister,” Goyal said.

“It is a golden day and his joining the BJP will further strengthen its bond with Sikhs,” the senior BJP leader said.

In the resignation letter, which he also posted on Twitter, Badal said that he was “disillusioned” with the Congress. “I devoted every ounce of energy to every office I have had the honour of holding, both in the party and the government. I thank you for having provided me with these opportunities and for the kindness and courtesy you have shown me in the past,” he wrote.

“Regretfully, given the prevailing culture within the party and the defiant desire in the present course, I no longer wish to be a part of the Indian National Congress,” he said.

Badal, who served as the finance minister in the previous Congress government, said, “Seven years ago, I merged the Peoples Party of Punjab with your party. I did so with immense hope and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history that would allow me to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of my ability. Initial enthusiasm gradually gave way to disappointing disillusionment.”

Badal, the nephew of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, joined the Congress in 2016.

‘I inherited an exchequer in shambles’

“The task of the finance minister of Punjab is never easy. I inherited an exchequer in shambles. It was truly on the brink of a total collapse.”

“I could either choose to continue to ignore numerical realities and pursue populist policies that would unequivocally exacerbate Punjab’s problems to the point where a financial emergency would be imminent or I could accept the fact that difficult decisions were desperately needed and assiduously adhere to fiscal discipline. I chose the latter,” he wrote.

“In doing so, I convincingly pleaded Punjab’s case to the 15th Finance Commission and the GST Council and prevailed upon them to treat the state favourably. I do not believe I am exaggerating in saying that I almost single-handedly succeeded in garnering an additional ₹50,000 crore for the state exchequer which would not ordinarily have been acquired,” Badal said.

He claimed the way the Congress has conducted its affairs and taken decisions, especially concerning Punjab, “has been disheartening, to say the least.” “The coterie of men entrusted with the authority to dictate Delhi’s writ to the Punjab unit of the Congress are far from sound. Instead of striving to reduce internal disagreement in an already divided house, these men acted to further increase factionalism and almost as a matter of policy strengthened the very worst elements within the party,” he wrote.

After joining the BJP, Badal said, “Employees of the Congress leadership are running the party. It has become very difficult to meet the party’s top leadership.”

He termed the BJP a “very inclusive party” and exuded confidence that and next election in Punjab would be between the AAP and the BJP.