Mann Ki Baat: Modi moots COVID precautions for year-end travellers

PM highlights India’s achievements in last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, urges people to continue with Swachh Bharat Mission, buy bamboo products made by tribals, and embrace Ayurveda

Addressing the nation in his last Mann Ki Baat radio programme of 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19. The virus is spreading in many countries, he noted.

Wishing people on Christmas, Modi urged the people going on vacation during the holiday season to follow protocol like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that the virus does not play spoilsport in their enjoyment.

With COVID cases on a rise in countries like Japan, South Korea, the US, and China, among others, the Centre has stepped up measures against the virus. The PM has also chaired meetings, and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt in the number of cases.

The importance of yoga

The PM said 2022 — when India celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th anniversary of India’s independence — has been inspirational to the country in many ways. India carved out a special place for itself in the world with over 220 crore vaccination doses, and the country became the fifth-largest global economy, he said.

The country also achieved the “magical” export figure of USD 400 billion and made new strides in space, defence, and drone sectors, he added. The PM also highlighted the country’s achievements in sports and highlighted that India took over the G-20 presidency in December this year.

Referring to a study done by Tata Memorial Centre, the PM said it has “revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients.” He also urged citizens to incorporate Ayurveda into their daily lives and continue with Swachh Bharat Mission.

During his speech, PM Modi claimed the Namami Gange mission has helped improve biodiversity. He also emphasised that more people should use bamboo products made by tribals, which would help generate employment for adivasi women.

