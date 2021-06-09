Man detained for threatening to hijack planes from Bhopal, Indore

The accused, caught late June 8 night from a town near Bhopal, is being extensively questioned

A 34-year-old man has been detained for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Bhopal and Indore airports in Madhya Pradesh and take them to Pakistan, PTI reported.

Bhopal’s Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI on Wednesday (June 9) that officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport received a phone call around 5pm on Tuesday (June 8) wherein the caller made the threat.

The airport management immediately informed the Gandhinagar police about the call. The police traced the caller, who is a youth from Shujalpur. He has been detained for questioning.

“The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late Tuesday night from Shujalpur town (about 100km from Bhopal). He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter,” said the official.

He said a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal on Tuesday evening after a strict security check. Authorities have intensified the security at the Bhopal and Indore airports following the threat call.