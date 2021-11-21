Man denied entry into SBI branch for wearing shorts. Twitter post goes viral

Ashish said staff told him to come back wearing a pair of trousers as ‘they expected a certain level of decency’

Updated 3:00 PM, 21 November, 2021
The SBI said there is no policy or prescribed dress code to enter the bank | File photo

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata recently denied entry to a man who was wearing a pair of shorts.

The man, identified as Ashish, took to Twitter to share his grievance and the post quickly went viral.

In his post, Ashish said the staff told him to come back wearing a pair of trousers as “they expected a certain level of decency”.

“Hey @TheOfficialSBI. Went to one of your branches today wearing shorts, was told that I needed to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to ‘maintain decency’,” Ashish wrote.

“Is there some sort of official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear?”

Ashish said that a similar incident took place in Pune in 2017, wherein a man was denied entry because he was wearing Bermuda shorts.

After being posted to Twitter on November 16, the post went viral with close to 2,700 likes. The post divided netizens.

“Close your account and find a different bank,” one user said.

Another user commented: “Correct. One should go in formals, as it will be awkward for the rest of the customers.”

SBI also commented on the post and clarified that there was no policy or a prescribed dress code to enter the bank. They also asked Ashish to share the branch name.

Ashish later gave an update and said that a bank official visited his house and resolved the issue. He also said that he would like to close the complaint.

