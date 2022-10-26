Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president

Kharge received the certificate from Congress's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry. The three Gandhis were present along with all major party leaders on the occasion.

Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as Congress president on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Kharge received the certificate from Congress’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present at the occasion. Rahul is on a three-day break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 24 to 26.

Also read: Congress president poll win was a breeze; Kharge’s acid test begins now

First non-Gandhi president in two decades

Advertisement

On October 19, Kharge had become the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years after defeating Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party’s top post. Kharge replaces senior leader Sonia Gandhi as the Congress chief.

Besides the Gandhis, all Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents, and other AICC office bearers were present at the programme, reported news agency ANI. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had sent the invitation to all the leaders.

Visit to Rajghat

On Wednesday morning, Kharge visited Rajghat in Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also went to Shanti Vana, Vijay Ghat, Shakti Sthal, Vir Bhoomi and Samata Sthal memorials in the national capital before taking charge.

Ahead of the event, Kharge visited the residence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh to spend some time with him. According to news agency PTI, Kharge’s security personnel and workers made last-minute arrangements in the Congress president’s office and on the AICC headquarters lawns.

Thanking Sonia Gandhi

In his first address after being elected the Congress president, Kharge thanked outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi on behalf of the party saying that she “sacrificed many years of her life for the grand old party”.

Also read: Kharge’s rise in Congress leaves rivals anxious, from Karnataka to UP

Kharge also congratulated Shashi Tharoor who contested against him. “I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well. I met him and discussed how to take the party forward,” he said.