Maharashtra: Five held after woman murdered in ‘honour killing’

She was killed after she told her to be husband that she was in love with another man in her village.

Five people were arrested on Friday in Nanded in Maharashtra after a 22-year-old medical student was strangled to death and set ablaze allegedly by her father, brother and three more male relatives over a love affair they didn’t approve of.

The police said Shubhangi Jogdand was brutally murdered on January 22 in Pimpri Mahipal village around 600 km from Mumbai.

She was strangled to death with a rope by her family members, who later set her on fire. The remains were thrown into a stream to destroy evidence, a police officer said.

The victim was a final year student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS).

Brutal murder

After her marriage was fixed, she informed her prospective husband who was chosen by her family that she was in love with another man from her village, the official said.

The victim’s family became upset after the wedding was axed.

The woman’s father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on the night of January 22 and killed her, the officer said.

All the men arrested have been charged with murder.

(With Agency inputs)