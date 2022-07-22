‘Made enough money in name of Nehru, Gandhis’: Karnataka Congress MLA

KR Ramesh Kumar made the comments during a Congress protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park in support of party chief Sonia Gandhi who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Karnataka’s senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar once again courted controversy when he said his party leaders have made “enough money to last three to four generations” in the name of Nehru and Gandhis.

Kumar made the comments during a Congress protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park in support of party chief Sonia Gandhi who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case on Thursday (July 21).

Also read: KR Ramesh Kumar, the Speaker who silenced critics with wit, writ and charm

“We have made enough money to last us for the next three to four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Now, if we (Congressmen) are not ready for this little sacrifice, the rice we eat will be infested with worms,” the former Karnataka Assembly Speaker said in Kannada.

Kumar’s short clip of the comments was shared on social media.

During his speech, the Srinivasapur legislator targeted the BJP. “We aren’t protesting because of Sonia’s personal matter or that she’s above the law. The BJP doesn’t know the country’s history. They’re trying to distort history and destroy the Constitution.”

Karnataka BJP leaders hit out at Kumar and the Congress and congratulated him for describing the party’s “Loot India programme”.

“Congratulations to the brilliant leader who described the Congress party’s 60 years #LootIndia program very beautifully! Senior leaders of your party, after admitting the corruption of the universe so honestly, what face do you keep asking for votes from the people @INCIndia Leaders?” BJP leader and state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar tweeted with the video of Kumar’s remarks.

Earlier, Kumar had made a controversial remark on rape in the Karnataka Assembly.

“There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it,” Kumar said in last December.

The Congress had distanced itself from the remarks. “Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House,” spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted.