Dhoni’s ‘save trees’ message written on wood draws flak online

The former India captain’s IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, shared a pic of Dhoni standing by a wooden board reading the message: ‘Plant Trees, Save Forests’

A social media photograph of former India captain M S Dhoni, apparently asking people to save trees and forests, has invited unexpected controversy.

Dhoni’s pic, standing by a wooden board reading the message: ‘Plant Trees, Save Forests’, was shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The picture was captioned: “Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove.” The picture, however, invited debate among his supporters and those who criticised the star cricketer for being a hypocrite.

The social media post also invited comments for Dhoni’s new look, sporting a handlebar moustache.

The comments on Instagram started with Dhoni fans complimenting him for his new look. But the discussion soon veered towards the message of saving trees, which was ironically written on a wooden board.

One reader commented: “And that’s written on a log cut from a tree?”

Another said: “Bhaiya lakdi ka ghar kyu bna re ho fir (Then why are you making a house from wood?”

One more Insta user said: “Irony is that message itself is on something that was once a tree!”

Hours later, CSK responded to the criticism thus: “The wood here is wood thrown by the wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’. And it’s usually used for bonfires in Himachal’s winter!”