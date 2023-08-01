LS passes bill to use birth certificate as single document for multiple purposes

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths to ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 1) passed a bill allowing the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, to secure driving licence and Aadhaar number, to get into voter list, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths to ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha.

The bill was passed amid vociferous protests by the Opposition on the ethnic violence in Manipur and demands for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

Rai said in order to keep pace with the societal change and technological advancements during the period of its operation and to make it more citizen friendly, there was a need to amend the Act.

The bill will facilitate insertion of provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificate of births and deaths for the benefit of the public at large.

Bill’s benefits

The legislation will provide for use of the birth certificate as a single document to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Apart from other things, it can be used to secure a passport and any other purpose as may be determined by the Central government to avoid multiplicity of documents to prove date and place of birth in the country.

The bill provides for facilitating registration process of adopted, orphan, abandoned, surrendered, surrogate child and child to a single parent or unwed mother, to make it mandatory for all medical institutions to provide a certificate as to the cause of death to the registrar and a copy of the same to the nearest relative.

It provides for appointment of special “sub-registrars” in the event of disaster or epidemic for speedy registration of deaths and issue of certificates.

