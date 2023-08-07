LS clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill; up to Rs 250 cr penalty for violation

The bill proposes a maximum penalty of Rs 250 crore and minimum of Rs 50 crore on entities violating the norms

The Lok Sabha on Monday (August 7) cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue.

Some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated by a voice vote.

Moving the bill for consideration and passage, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said opposition members had little concern for issues such as public welfare and the protection of peoples personal data, and hence, they were raising slogans.

He also urged the House to pass the bill unanimously.

The bill seeks to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect the digital data of individuals.

The bill which comes after six years of the Supreme Court declaring “Right to Privacy” as a fundamental right has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals data by online platforms.

