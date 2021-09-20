‘Lost faith in court’, Kangana files counter complaint against Akhtar

Kanganahas filed a counter complaint against Akhtar for alleged 'extortion and criminal intimidation' during her feud with actor Hrithik Roshan back in 2016

Kangana Ranaut may have finally made a grand appearance (dressed to the hilt in a fetching pink sari) at the trial court in the criminal defamation suit filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar. But, the court could not proceed further since the ‘Thailavii’ actor has gone in for an appeal for the case to be transferred.

In a cinematic twist to the high-profile case, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique submitted that the actor had “lost faith” in the magistrate’s court since the court had indirectly ‘threatened’ her stating it will issue a warrant against her on several occasions for failing to appear before it in a bailable offence.

Also, she has filed a counter complaint against Akhtar for alleged ‘extortion and criminal intimidation’ and the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate will hear both pleas on October 1, said Siddique, according to media reports.

Live Law reported that Metropolitan R R Khan was hearing Akhtar’s complaint accusing Kangana of “damaging his immaculate” reputation by dragging his name in actor Sushant Singh’s death, while referring to a Bollywood “coterie” during an TV interview on July 19, 2020.

“Why is she required in a bailable and compoundable and non-cognisable offence?” Siddique had argued, added the Live Law article. “But this court has said on multiple occasions that a warrant will be issued against her, so she is not comfortable with this court.”

After hearing the submissions made by Siddique, the magistrate court adjourned the matter till November 15. But before that, Akhtar’s lawyers had argued that the transfer plea and counter complaint were “bizarre” techniques to delay the proceedings.

The court had issued summons to Kangana in February 2021 but when she had failed to appear, the court had given a final exemption on September 14 after her lawyer had pleaded that she had COVID-19 like symptoms.

Kangana’s counter complaint

In her counter complaint against Akhtar, Kangana has alleged that during her feud with actor Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his home with “malafide intention and ulterior motive”, Live Law reported.

Kangana and Roshan reportedly broke off their relationship in 2016 and they both had indulged in a nasty public spat.

Kangana also alleged that Akhtar “criminally intimidated” her and asked her to apologise to Roshan. The complaint includes Sections 383, 384 (extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 503 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.