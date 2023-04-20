Lord Buddha’s ideas offer solution to global problems: PM Modi

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi, Modi said it was the need of the hour that people and nations prioritise global interests along with their interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (April 20) that the world was passing through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism, and climate change, and asserted that Lord Buddha’s ideas offered a solution to these problems.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi, he said it was the need of the hour that people and nations prioritise global interests along with their interest.

“The world will have to think about the poor and countries lacking resources,” he said.

India following the path shown by the Buddha: Modi

Modi asserted that India had been following the path shown by the Buddha and cited the country extending help to others, including Turkey after it was hit by an earthquake, to say that it had treated every human being’s pain as its own.

The prime minister noted that his government had constantly endeavoured to propagate the Buddha’s ideas and highlight the deep links Buddhism has with his birthplace in Gujarat and his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

The summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21. The theme of the two-day summit is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis”.

