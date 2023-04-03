LIVE: DMK meet on social justice: We all stand for social cause, says Stalin

DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (April 3) used the Dravidian party’s social justice platform to unite the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was held in hybrid mode — an offline event was held at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi with some participants, while others, including Stalin, joined the meeting by video conferencing.

Leaders of at least 20 Opposition parties were invited to attend the national conference on ‘Taking Forward the Struggle for Social Justice and Joint National Programme for Social Justice Movement’. Many leaders spoke about how their parties had worked on social justice in their respective states, and highlighted how the idea of social justice is in unprecedented danger under the BJP government at the Centre.

“Social justice is not limited to reservation. It must be accompanied by economic empowerment to give the downtrodden a modicum of self-respect. For that, we must act together,” said CPM’s Sitaram Yechury. Both Farooq Abdullah of the J&K National Conference and Tejashwi Yadav of RJD said people from the backward castes won’t get justice unless the BJP is voted out of power. All the leaders praised Stalin for the meet.