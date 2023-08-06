LG Saxena permits prosecution of 6 people in northeast Delhi riots case

According to officials, the six accused disclosed that they were involved in the riots.

According to officials at Raj Niwas, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has provided approval for the prosecution of six individuals who are implicated in a case pertaining to the fatality caused by a gunshot wound during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Advertisement

The victim, 25-year-old Shahid alias Allah Mehar, a resident of New Mustafabad, was killed on February 24.

During the investigation of the case, it has emerged that a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill which led to the riots in the North-East district of Delhi, the officials said.

The FIR in the case was lodged on March 1, 2020, at the Dayal Pur police station against Mohd Firoz, Chand Mohd, Rais Khan, Md Junaid, Irshad and Akil Ahmed for the commission of offences punishable under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, the six accused disclosed that they were involved in the riots. They had forcefully entered the building of Saptarishi Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd and looted the office of the firm with other rioters.

The victim was shot on the roof of the office.

Also Read: 2020 northeast Delhi riots: Court acquits 6 accused of arson, loot, rioting

The investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch which examined the witnesses and analysed the evidence collected, including the viral video on social media of a TV Channel.

The Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

2 acquitted in Delhi riots case

Meanwhile, a court here has acquitted two people in a case of arson, assault and dacoity during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the charges were not proved at all.

The court was hearing a case against Sonu, Ranjeet Singh, Virender and Rohit, who were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that torched an autorickshaw, besides robbing the auto driver, in Karawal Nagar here during the riots on February 24, 2020.

While Sonu died during the trial, proceedings against Singh were dropped in January 2021.

Also Read: SC junks Delhi Police plea against bail to activists in 2020 Delhi riots

I find that charges levelled in the case are not proved at all. Hence, accused Virender and Rohit are acquitted of all charges levelled against them, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on August 3.

He said the incident as reported by the complainant and auto driver Monish was established to be caused by an unlawful assembly, which was out on the road and indulged into riot, assault and arson.

Regarding the identification of the two accused persons as part of the riotous mob, the court noted that as Monish did not know anyone from the mob, nor did he remember their faces, he could not identify any culprit before the court.

Therefore, even if it is concluded that the mob, during the prevailing riot on February 24, 2020, was responsible for the alleged incident, it cannot be said that the accused persons herein were liable for the incident, the court said.

The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, arson and dacoity.

(With agency inputs)