LeT’s Makki raising funds, planning attacks in India: UNSC panel

The Security Council added Makki to its list of designated terrorists, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban as well as arms embargo

In a diplomatic victory for India, the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committee has designated Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist.

The Security Council’s 1267 ISIL (Daesh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee on Monday added Makki, 68, to its list of designated terrorists, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban as well as arms embargo.

It said that Makki was involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India.

Listed reasons

The Sanctions Committee provided a narrative summary of reasons for Makki’s listing.

It said Makki and other LeT/Jamaat-ud-Dawa operatives have been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

In June last year, China put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the United States to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

China has repeatedly blocked attempts by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists.

Makki was designated a global terrorist on Monday after the hold was lifted by China.

Move welcomed

India’s former Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti, told PTI that Makki’s listing was a huge success for Indian diplomacy.

Another former Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, tweeted: “1 more success for @IndianDiplomacy. Makki designated by UN Sanctions Committee. The pursuit of the rest continues.”

It was during Akbaruddin’s tenure in May 2019 when the global body designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the mastermind of a terrorist attack on an air base in Pathankot in Punjab in January, 2016.

Makki, born in Bahawalpur in Pakistani Punjab, is a US-designated terrorist. He also heads the political affairs wing of JUD/LeT.

Makki also served as head of LeT’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is the brother-in-law of JUD/LeT chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Al Qaeda link

The UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee said Makki, wanted by the Indian government, was listed as being associated with ISIL or Al Qaeda for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of, recruiting for, otherwise supporting acts or activities of, and either owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by, or otherwise supporting LeT.

Makki was arrested on May 15, 2019 in Pakistan and was under house arrest in Lahore. In 2020, a Pakistani court convicted him for terror financing and sentenced him to prison.

LeT has been responsible for or had involvement in prominent attacks including the Red Fort attack of December 22, 2000.

The Sanctions Committee described the 2008 Mumbai terror attack as the most audacious one by LeT in India.

In November 2010, the US Department of the Treasury designated Makki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The US Department of States Rewards for Justice programme is offering a reward of up to $2 million for information on Makki, also known as Abdulrahman Maki.

