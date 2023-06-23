Leaders whom Indira Gandhi jailed are now welcoming Rahul, says Nadda

BJP president alleges that Congress is unhappy whenever world leaders praise Modi

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday poked fun at opposition leaders, saying some of those welcoming former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Patna had been jailed by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during the Emergency.

Nadda also alleged that the Congress was unhappy whenever world leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commenting on Friday’s opposition gathering in Patna, the BJP leader said both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad were arrested during the Emergency.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhawanipatna in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, he said: “Strange things are happening in politics today. Leaders jailed by former PM Indira Gandhi have now joined hands with her grandson Rahul Gandhi.”

He said Lalu Prasad was jailed for 22 months while Nitish Kumar was in prison for 20 months then.

Nadda while Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had also gone to Patna, his late father Balasaheb Thackeray was opposed to the Congress all along.

He said Modi was strongly opposed to dynasty politics.

He claimed that Congress was unable to digest Modi’s praise by world leaders.

“Two days ago, Modi visited the US, met leaders and the world believes that his leadership has given India a new direction,” he said.

(With agency inputs)