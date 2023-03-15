Land-for-jobs case: CBI court grants bail to Lalu, wife, daughter

The CBI, in its charge-sheet, alleged that people were given jobs in the Railways in exchange for selling their land to the Yadav family at very low rates

A CBI court granted bail to the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their daughter Misa Bharti in the land-for-jobs corruption case.

The case is scheduled to be heard next on March 29.

Lalu arrived at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in a wheelchair.

#WATCH | Land-for-job case: Lalu Yadav leaves from Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, him & other accused in the matter and directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond & a like amount surety. pic.twitter.com/Qv4ElT6rbN — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Advertisement

Lalu and some of his family members, including his wife and son, Tejashwi Yadav, also Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, are being investigated in the case. They are accused of acquiring land at very cheap prices in exchange for jobs when Lalu was the Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI, in its charge-sheet, alleged that people were given jobs in the Railways in exchange for selling their land to the Yadav family at very low rates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a statement said that the present market value of the land allegedly acquired in this manner by the Yadav family is approximately ₹200 crore. It recently searched 24 locations in four cities and says it discovered foreign currency of $1,900, more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹1.25 crore, 540 gram gold bullion, ₹1 crore cash, and property documents in the name of Lalu’s family members.

Also read: CBI arrests Lalu Prasad’s aide Bhola Yadav in Railways land-for-jobs scam

They face charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

Tejashwi’s house in Delhi was searched by the CBI earlier this week, and his pregnant wife was also questioned.

Tejashwi and the RJD have criticized the actions of the investigating agencies, saying it is vendetta politics from the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)