Lab under scanner after Italy-Amritsar flyers test positive on landing

A Delhi-based private laboratory is the target of a probe after a number of flyers who reached Amritsar in Punjab from Italy recently tested positive for COVID. Several travellers alleged that their positive test reports were incorrect as they had tested negative hours before boarding the flight.

The allegations raised concerns about the testing practice adopted by the lab, which the Airports Authority of India has now replaced with a local lab. Some of the passengers who had landed at Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport had tested negative in a re-test later, health officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh was quoted as saying: “A probe has been initiated by the Airports Authority of India against the alleged errant working of the lab. The services of the lab have been suspended and a new local lab has resumed work at the airport.”

At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar chartered flight were found to be COVID-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday. It was also the second consecutive incident where a large number of passengers coming from Italy to Amritsar tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival. A day earlier, 125 passengers travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival in Amritsar.

Many irritated passengers even created a ruckus at the international airport.