KV Subramanian appointed IMF India executive director

Subramanian will replace economist Surjit Bhalla, the current Executive Director for India at IMF.

KV Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor of India, has been appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Subramanian is currently a Professor (Finance), the Indian School of Business. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Subramanian to the post of Executive Director (India) at the IMF, with effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, by curtailing the tenure of Dr Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022, it said.

Bhalla was appointed to the post for three years in October 2019.