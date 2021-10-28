Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, arrested in Pune

Gosavi, the man seen in a viral selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, was absconding after Pune police issued a lookout notice against him in a cheating case

Pune Police on Thursday (October 28) arrested Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, and said that he is being questioned in a cheating case.

Gosavi is the man seen in a viral selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship headed for Goa and arrested eight people including Aryan on charges of possessing drugs.

Gosavi, a private investigator, reportedly went underground after the Pune police issued a lookout notice against him in a 2018 cheating case and alleged that his life was under threat.

According to reports, Gosavi was the owner of KPG Dreamz Solutions, a company which promised employment overseas to job aspirants. However, one aspirant in a police complaint alleged that Gosavi duped him of ₹3.09 lakh on the pretext of getting him employed in a hotel in Malaysia. Pune police had filed an FIR on the basis of the complaint.

Gosavi’s arrest comes days after Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Aryan Khan case brought allegations of payoff against the NCB in the case. Sail, who claimed that he was the bodyguard of Gosavi, alleged that he had heard the latter and a person named Sam D’Souza discussing a bribe amount of ₹25 crore to get Aryan Khan released. Addressing a press conference, Sail said the duo discussed about paying ₹8 crore to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the investigating officer of the case who also conducted the raids.

Sail had earlier alleged that the NCB made him sign blank punchnama papers after the raids even though he wasn’t aware about the seizure of drugs from the cuise ship.