Kharge slams BJP, claims only 12.2 lakh formal jobs added in 5 years

Kharge stressed that removing the BJP from power is crucial to safeguard the welfare of the poor and middle class.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (Aug 3) asserted that during the Modi government’s tenure, India has only added 12.2 lakh formal jobs in the past five years.

He insisted that to secure the well-being of the poor and middle class, the BJP must be “ousted from power”.

Kharge charged that the BJP has “miserably failed” to provide employment.

“India under Modi Govt has added ONLY 12.2 Lakh Formal Jobs in past 5 years! That means an average of JUST 24,400 Jobs per year!” he said in a tweet.

“We are not inventing this figure. It is the Modi government which created this narrative that EPF Regular Contributors = Creation of Formal Jobs! The EPF data corroborates this,” Kharge said.

The BJP promised two crore jobs per year which means 18 crore jobs could have been created in nine years, the Congress president said.

“Our youth is staring at a dark future,” he claimed.

“No wonder, there is anger and violence on the streets. The BJP has miserably failed to provide Employment! Unimaginable unemployment, painful price rise and orchestrated hate foisted by BJP has resulted in this DISASTER of a situation,” he said in his long Twitter post.

“For the survival of our poor and middle class, the BJP needs to be thrown out of power. India has had enough,” Kharge said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and alleging that it has failed to generate employment.

(With agency inputs)