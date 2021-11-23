Kerala: DNA test proves Anupama and Ajith biological parents of child

Former student activist Anupama S Chandran and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the child given up for adoption to an Andhra couple by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, DNA test result confirmed on Tuesday.

Former student activist Anupama S Chandran and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the child given up for adoption to an Andhra couple by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, DNA test result confirmed on Tuesday.

The genetic identification tests carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, confirmed that Anupama and Ajith are the parents of the boy.

Anupama may have to wait till the decision of the family court in Thiruvananthapruam to get her son back. She had said the child was put up for adoption without her consent.

A judicial decision is warranted for the young mother to get the baby as Anupama and the Department of Women and Child Development had approached the court with a plea to stop the proceedings. The DNA test was conducted on instructions from the court. The DNA report was handed over in a sealed cover to the Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

With the DNA test results in its hand, the Department of Women and Child Development may move the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday to advance the proceedings in the case. K. Biju Menon, the Family Court judge, had earlier posted the case for November 30.

On its part, the Council will have to recall its Legally Free for Adoption certificate, which it had issued to the baby earlier, and submit a report on the recent developments in the case along with the DNA test results to the Department.

The department, in turn, will submit the documents in the court, which is considering the case. Incidentally, the baby, who was given in foster to a couple in Andhra Pradesh, was brought back on Sunday and the DNA tests performed on Monday.

Anupama had demanded that her baby be given back and action taken against the officials of the Committee and the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare for what she alleged as the illegal adoption process.