Kejriwal cites media report: Delhi not among world’s most polluted cities

The report identifies Lahore, Mumbai, and Kabul as the world's top three most polluted cities.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal referred to a media report stating that Delhi is not among the world’s most polluted cities.

“After a long time, Delhi is not in the list of the most polluted cities of the world. Efforts of Delhiites are slowly but surely paying off. Congrats Delhi! But it’s still a long way to go. We have to be counted in the most clean cities of the world,” he said and posted a snapshot of the rankings from the media report on Twitter.

According to the report, Lahore, Mumbai and Kabul are the top three polluted cities in the world.

Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution has reduced by 28 per cent in five years, from 135 microgram per cubic metre in 2016 to 97 microgram per cubic metre in 2022, according to the Union environment ministry’s data.

PM10 levels have reduced by 27 per cent, from 291 microgram per cubic metre in 2016 to 211 microgram per cubic metre in 2022.

