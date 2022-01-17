Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83

The dancer was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was declared dead by doctors

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Delhi on Sunday.

Reports said the 83-year-old was playing with his grandsons when he got the stroke and became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He was reportedly on dialysis after being diagnosed with a kidney disease a few days ago.

Birju Maharaj belonged to the Lucknow-Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance and was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers which includes his father and guru Acchan Maharaj and his uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj.

Also a trained Hindustani Classical vocalist, Birju Maharaj was said to have an excellent hold over the Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan and Ghazi genres. He was also a well-known drummer and played the Tabla and Naal with equal elan.