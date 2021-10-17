Kashmiri separatist leader Geelani’s grandson sacked from govt job

Order says lieutenant governor is satisfied on the basis of available information that his activities are such as to warrant his dismissal

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday terminated the service of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, “in the interest of the security of the State”.

Islam had been working as a research officer at the government-controlled Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

The order terminating Islam stated that the Union Territory’s lieutenant governor was satisfied on the basis of available information that his activities were such as to warrant his dismissal from service.

“And whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry [in Islam’s case]…. Accordingly, the Lt Governor hereby dismisses Mr Anees-ul-Islam… from service with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Advertisement

There had been pressure “from top echelon in the government” to appoint Islam to the post, NDTV quoted an unidentified official as saying.

“It is suspected that the appointment straightaway to a gazetted grade equivalent position in the government-funded and controlled SKICC was a deal to bring down violence during the Burhan Wani agitation between the then chief minister and Geelani,” the official said.

Wani was a Hizbul Mujahideen militant who was killed, aged 21, by security forces five years ago. His death sparked violent protests across the Valley. Islam allegedly helped some people fly drones in and around Srinagar to film the protests.

Geelani died in Srinagar on September 2. His son-in-law and Islam’s father, Altaf Ahmed Shah, is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case.

Along with Islam, the administration also terminated the employment of Farooq Ahmad Butt, a teacher in Government Middle School, Kathawa Doda, Jammu, using the same constitutional clause.