Kashmir, Northeast to see lasting peace in coming years: Amit Shah

Minister praises CRPF’s role in maintaining internal security and ensuring free and fair elections

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Northeast, Jammu & Kashmir, and Maoist-affected areas in the country will experience lasting peace in the coming years.

“I am hopeful that in the coming years, the CRPF won’t be required in these areas,” Shah said, addressing the 83rd CRPF Day Parade at MA Stadium in Jammu.

The minister praised the CRPF’s role in maintaining internal security and ensuring free and fair elections.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream was to make India the top performer in all fields by the time the country celebrates the centenary of its Independence.

He also asked the CRPF’s leaders to prepare a roadmap to modernise the force keeping in mind the challenges of the future.

Talking about Jammu & Kashmir, Shah said that the “dreams of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt Prem Nath Dogra of having Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan Aur Ek Pradhan stand fulfilled as the revocation of Article 370 has ended the discrimination” faced by women, refugees from West Pakistan, Pahari, Gurkha and Valmiki communities.