Karnataka Cabinet approves controversial anti-conversion bill ‘without changes’

The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for 'forced' religious conversion.

The Karnataka Cabinet approved the controversial anti-conversion bill on Monday, paving the way for it to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session, most likely on Tuesday.

The Cabinet agreed to clear the ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021’, without any changes, Deccan Herald reported.

The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for “forced” religious conversion. For conversion involving a minor, woman or an SC/ST person, the jail term is 3 to 10 years, with a fine of Rs 50,000. Mass conversion will attract 3 to 10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill also makes a provision for the court to ask the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

Also read: Anti-conversion bill likely to be accepted, not aimed at Christians: Bommai

“The anti-conversion law that we are bringing is not aimed at targeting any particular community, we are bringing it within the framework of law, it is there in Article 25 of the Constitution that there cannot be forced conversion, but there was no penal clause if such conversion takes place,” home minister Araga Jnanendra was earlier quoted as saying.

The Bill is being opposed by the opposition parties, who have accused the BJP government of introducing it to target the Christian community. State Congress president DK Shivakumar said his party is against the Bill, and warned that it will be detrimental to the interests of the state, while the JD(S) has announced it wouldn’t support it.