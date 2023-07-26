Kargil Vijay Diwas: President, PM lead nation in saluting war heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India’s military victory over Pakistan which had stealthily occupied key heights in Ladakh in 1999

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 26) led the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who died in India’s 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan.

“Today, on the glorious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, all the countrymen remember the victory achieved by the extraordinary valour of our armed forces,” Murmu tweeted.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay tribute and bow to the memory of the fighters who paved the way for victory by sacrificing their lives to protect the country. Their heroic stories will always inspire generations to come.”

#WATCH | Ladakh | Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan lays a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass and pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/Pk92rpMH0Y — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Modi said in a brief statement: “Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the bravery of India’s unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country.”

The Indian Army launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani regular and irregular forces that stealthily occupied key heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Rajnath Singh in Dras

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh, said India was ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity.

Citing the example of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said the war was raging for more than a year because civilians were taking part in it.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Four MIG 29 aircraft fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Tributes are being paid to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/YHdk9aLuXa — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

After laying a wreath at the memorial, he recalled that the Kargil war was imposed on India.

“We were backstabbed by Pakistan… The war was imposed on India. I salute our brave sons who put the country first and sacrificed their lives,” he said.

“We can go to any extreme to maintain the honour and dignity of the country… if that includes crossing the LoC, we are ready to do that,” he added.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The Kargil war was imposed on India. India at that time had tried to solve the issues with Pakistan through talks…During Operation Vijay, Indian Army gave a message not only to Pakistan but to the whole world, that when it… pic.twitter.com/OMOJYl8iky — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Congress tribute

The Congress also paid its tributes to the martyrs. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Salutations to the martyrdom of our bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice defending our motherland in the Kargil War. We are proud of them. Their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi added about the soldiers who died in Kargil: “The country will always be indebted to them.”

The Congress said Kargil Vijay Diwas was a symbol of the amazing valour and determination.

(With agency inputs)