Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Dec 24

Tamil superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi.

According to the party, Kamal, addressing office bearers in Chennai, said he has been invited by Rahul to participate in the yatra.

MNM spokesperson Murali Appas told PTI that party workers, led by their leader Kamal, would take part in the Rahul-led foot march in the national capital. “Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers,” he said.

Chaired by Kamal, MNM’s administrative and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held in Chennai on Sunday.