‘Kailasa holds India in high regard,’ clarifies Nithyananda’s ‘UN envoy’

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the lady who surfaced at a United Nations event in Geneva last week, claiming to be the "permanent ambassador of the United States of Kailasa" had alleged that the 'godman,' accused of rape in India, was being persecuted in his birthplace

Nithyananda and his “disciples” continue to be in the news.

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the lady who surfaced at a United Nations event in Geneva last week claiming to be the “permanent ambassador of the United States of Kailasa” to the United Nations, has clarified that Kailasa holds India in high regard and that the statement made on the alleged persecution of Nithyananda in India, was directed at “anti-Hindu elements” in India.

“I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you,” Vijayapriya said in a statement.

When she spoke at the UN event in Geneva, Vijayapriya said that Nithyananda, accused of rape in India, was being harassed. After these remarks of hers went viral on social media, Vijayapriya clarified that the so-called “United States of Kailasa” holds India in “high regard”.

“We would like to issue a clarification regarding my statement at the United Nations that is being misinterpreted, willfully manipulated, and distorted by certain anti-Hindu sections of the media,” she said.

“We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population,” she added.

“It is imperative that the Indian government employs effective measures to put an end to their systematic and strategic activities and safeguard the well-being and security of all concerned,” Vijayapriya said in a number of tweets from Nithyananda’s official Twitter account.

At the Geneva event, Nithyananda’s representatives demanded protection for the self-styled godman who calls himself “the supreme pontiff of Hinduism”.

The UN human rights office, however, termed their submissions as “irrelevant”.

“Registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public. Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received,” the OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) spokesperson said as quoted by news agency PTI.

“On 24 February, at CESCR’s general discussion, when the floor was opened to the public, a USK representative spoke briefly. As the focus of the statement was tangential to the topic at hand, it will not be taken into consideration by the Committee in the formulation of the General Comment,” the spokesperson added.

There were no comments from India’s permanent mission at the United Nations.

Nithyananda is facing a rape case in Karnataka, which was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his driver. Nithyananda was arrested but was later released on bail. He is a fugitive with a non-bailable warrant issued against him by an Indian court.